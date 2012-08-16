Exorcism - An Important Announcement from Father Alexander LaFountain and the Universal Life Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Father Alexander LaFountain OSM, is one of several trained and professional exorcists within the Universal Life Church World Headquarters clergy. Father LaFountain and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters release the following statement hoping to prevent victims who attempt to practice exorcism without any formal training.



Alexander LaFountain states as follows:

"I want to state some thing that is very frustrating to me as a Priest. I see people all the time in the paranormal field provoking spirits with harsh words, taunts, foul language, and just disrespectful demeanor. Only than to come crying when they have an issue on their hands such as what they were investigating followed them home. Look if you are going to poke a bear, be ready for the bear's reaction. You can not walk up to what you think is a demon, smile big for your camera, and call it a name and challenge it. Most paranormal investigators who do this retire early from the field for a reason. Satan doesn't play games that your going to enjoy. Let a Priest step in and clean up before it becomes to much of a mess. Thank God for His Grace because with out it I know some people would be in a very, very, very horrible spot right now. Stop acting like your on tv, if your going to paranormal investigate know what you are doing at all times and if you THINK you come across some thing demonic then leave and get a hold of a demonologist or Priest who can better handle the situation. I encourage all who help out in the paranormal field to pass this message along. Perhaps we can stop kids from entering into a battle they are not ready for or help prevent individuals from becoming victims.."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com