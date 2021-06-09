Exoskeleton Market Worth $3,340 Million by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2021 -- According to a research report "Exoskeleton Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Powered, Passive), Component (Hardware, Software), Mobility, Body Part (Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities, Full Body), Vertical (Healthcare, Defense, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Exoskeleton Market is valued at USD 499 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,340 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.2% from 2021 to 2026.



Factors such as the increasing adoption of human augmentation in industrial and military sectors, the introduction of soft actuators, and growing insurance coverage for exoskeletons are likely to provide opportunities for market growth.



The exoskeleton market includes major Tier I and II players like Ottobock (Germany), DIH Medical (China), CYBERDYNE (Japan), Ekso Bionics. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) and others. These players have a strong market presence for exoskeleton across various countries in North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Increasing adoption of human augmentation equipment in industrial and military sectors



Many companies are enhancing their facilities using exoskeletons. Also, with the evolution across industrial and military sectors, the need for automation is also increasing; hence, manufacturers are focusing on developing prototypes that can adapt to the real-time need for exoskeletons. Thus, the intensifying need for human augmentation in industrial and military sectors creates opportunities for the growth of the exoskeleton market.



Powered exoskeleton segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Powered exoskeletons accounted for the larger share of the overall exoskeleton market in 2020. The high cost of powered exoskeletons leads to a higher market share of the technology compared to passive exoskeletons. At present, powered exoskeletons are mainly used in the healthcare vertical to assist people with disabilities, but with the introduction of cost-efficient systems and because of their additional benefits over the passive ones, powered exoskeletons will find their applications in several new verticals, ultimately resulting in the high growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Healthcare vertical to hold the largest market size of exoskeleton market during the forecast period



Exoskeletons are being widely deployed at rehabilitation centers for therapies to assist people with disabilities; owing to this, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the exoskeleton market in 2020. Over the last few years, there have been major developments in this field, giving hope to people with spinal cord injuries, neurological disorders, and strokes. The use of these devices during rehabilitation is growing, and their benefits are becoming more widely recognized. Moreover, the increasing usage approvals for exoskeletons in the medical industry have encouraged companies to invest more in the research and development of exoskeletons.



Exoskeleton market in North America to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



North America is a major regional market for exoskeletons. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of major players, their subsidiaries, distributors, and resellers in this region. Growing demand from the healthcare sector for rehabilitation, advancements in robotic technologies, and huge investments made for the development of exoskeleton technology is boosting the demand for exoskeletons in North America.



Ottobock (Germany), DIH Medical (China), CYBERDYNE (Japan), Ekso Bionics. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), ATOUN. (Japan), BIONIK (Canada), B-Temia (Canada), MediTouch (Israel), ReWalk Robotics (US), Daiya Industry (Japan), Europe Technologies (France), Exhauss (France), Focal Meditech BV (Netherlands), Fourier Intelligence (China), Gogoa Mobility (Spain), Honda Motor Co (Japan), Hyundai Motors (South Korea), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Myomo (US), Parker Hannifin (US), P&S Mechanics (South Korea), Rex Bionics (UK), suitX (US) and Wandercraft (France) are some of the key players in the exoskeleton market.



