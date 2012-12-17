Exotic Beauty Secret: Clean and Natural

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Beauty is an ever changing thing, but Saint Grape skin care line promises to help maintain a graceful, healthy look with their skin care line, but you do not have to break the bank to do so with Saint Grape’s line.



“Natural skincare is the key to health and beauty,” said Debra, St. Grape spokesperson, “we offer products of all of your daily needs and at a price that is affordable.”



Products range from facial materials to mind relaxing candles for aromatherapy and spa packages.



“Our spa kits contain everything a person would need for a relaxing afternoon of pampering and skin rejuvenation, in fact you will see results in just a few days,” Debra continued.



Of course, Saint Grape as a complete line for just bathing as well with 100% handcrafted soaps and unique exfoliating mineral salts perfect for removing dry skin and smoothing callouses.



“Not every day is a spa day, but every day is a good day to treat your skin well. Our bath line helps gently cleanse and moisturize at the same time,” Debra continued.



Parties interested in learning more about Saint Grape, its product line or more information about the company should visit their website at www.saintgrape.com



Company: St. Grape

Contact: Debra

Phone: 877-919-3757

Email: info@saintgrape.com

Website: saintgrape.com