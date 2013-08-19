Expand Business Opportunities with Free Facebook Likes

Stockholm, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Internet savvy enterpreneurs are aware of the potential that a strong social media presence holds. Social media presence means having maximum visibility on popular social networking websites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube etc. These websites have millions of visitors every day which means they have a great potential customer base. These websites were initially meant for entertainment purpose only, but now these have also become a medium of meeting customers personally. It has become a platform promoting ‘one to many’ marketing strategy .



Facebook is a social networking website where business can have fan pages where visitors come and like a fan page to get regular updates about the specific company, product or service etc. For increasing the effects these days business ask free Facebook likes. These likes enhance the fan following of the brand, company, product or service and indirectly adding credibility. These likes are very important from marketing point of view because this gives a legitimacy to the business.



Twitter is micro blogging website. It is also a very effective medium of spreading the word. It has followers which follow the profile of business, company, brand, product or service. Business use free twitter followers services to increase their customer base. It assures people that this brand is popular among the masses and has something useful to share.



Youtube is no more used for viewing favorite music videos. It is an integral part of digital marketing. People now can subscribe their favorite channel on youtube to get regular updates. For e.g.: if someone likes Enrique then one can subscribe the channel of Enrique for getting all the updates on that channel in the future. A good and informative video has the potential of going viral. E.g. Gangnam style song video which became viral overnight. In order to get more visibility, and strong market presence, business can get free youtube subscribers for their channel. There are authentic service providers in this arena who help you in reaching to the maximum number of people and adding genuine subscribers too.



About Like Nation

http://likenation.com is a website which offers expanded social media visibility to various businesses worldwide. It offers free facebook likes, free youtube subscribers and free twitter followers to individuals or firms that are certain to get more audience and benefit the business. There are no paid subscribers but it is an exchange program that allows one to pick and choose who he wants to follow, like, view and in return get reward points for own business or product.



Contact Information: For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Contact Name: Kotayba

Contact Phone: 0738966319

Contact Email: admin@likenation.com

Complete address:rågvägen 14568 Norsborg

Website: http://likenation.com