Expand Your Business in the New Year, Get a Business Loan from National Cities Capital

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- World-wide with every New Year, comes New Year’s resolutions. Among these resolutions are business expansion and development. Unlike other resolutions this isn't one that deserves to be brushed aside for later. The time is now to expand your business or establishment. Being approved for a commercial business loan may be all that stands in the way of getting started on expanding your business. With the help of National Cities Capital this dream can be made a reality.



There are two essential things to consider before getting started: financing and sales/marketing.



Every business needs resources to grow, the most important being capital, that's where National Cities Capital comes in. With business working capital loans, private business loans, working capital financing and lines of credit all it takes for a quote is to take a few minutes and fill out a quick 10 line form and within 24 hours receive a quote for financing. As stated on Fox Business News, “Big banks often request 2-3 years of financial statements before approving a small business loan. .” If your small business venture needs funding, don't approach big corporate banks for help, instead work with a smaller establishment who understands a small business' circumstances. Small banks are more lenient and understanding toward a client’s needs and therefore provide flexible lending parameters. They additionally are more knowledgeable about the needs of small businesses and about the local economy.



Obtaining a business loan is the beginning of the process. Properly marketing a business is crucial to any company, the business must be wanted by its target audience. Not everyone is naturally gifted when it comes to sales and marketing so it is important that any new business owner quickly becomes or hires an expert on the matter. Just as a person is only as great as the people they know, a business is only as great as how many people know it. In order to be successful, people need to know about the business at hand. First and foremost it is important to have a clean well established website for people to find out more information. If un-knowledgeable about all things internet related it is suggested to hire a content writer, web designer and potentially an SEO capable internet marketing company to help a business rank higher on Google.



In addition to a strong business website, a strong social media presence is also necessary. Now everyone and everything is online so it is crucial to take advantage of sources such as, “ Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram” among others to help spread the word about the potential business. These sources do not cost any money and are very successful ways of promoting a business if utilized correctly.



The United States is known for presenting immigrants with the American Dream and people come here expecting to achieve just that. Everyone wants to be a rags to riches story. The only problem is people are now giving up to easily. Don't give up on lifelong dreams. As a Small Business Fox News Report states “No other country has the systems in place and the capital available for entrepreneurs to have their own businesses and take charge of their destiny ,” like the United States. Don't give up on this year’s resolution. Make 2013 count, increase the business of your dreams today.



For more information on Small Business Loans For Small Business:

National Cities Capital Inc.

19200 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 600

Irvine, CA 92612

Office: (888) 551-9211

Fax: (888) 557-2983

info@nationalcitiescapital.com