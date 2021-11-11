Expand Your Horizons with Free Employment Placement Services at Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2021 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia offers employment placement services to help companies fill essential management roles.



The days of spending time and money to create newspaper job postings and screening countless resumes can come to an end with Goodwill's free employment placement service.



After a company submits the details of their job description, Goodwill searches their job application database to find suitable candidates for the position. It is a system that benefits both the employer and their applicants, helping them find a career that leads to economic self-sufficiency.



Goodwill Industries' employee database contains individuals qualified in numerous positions, including administrative assistants, assembly line workers, data entry clerks, receptionists, and much more. All candidates are local residents who have graduated from Goodwill's various training programs, allowing companies to hire natives to the area who have proven experience records. Additionally, the candidates can fulfill both temporary and permanent roles depending on what companies seek.



Ever since its founding, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ and Philadelphia has strived to help individuals in their communities prosper, and with their employment placement opportunities, they can help job applicants and businesses alike grow together.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 25+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856-439-0200 or visit https://goodwillnj.org/.