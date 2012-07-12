Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook in China to 2016 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook in China to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of China Expandable Polystyrene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the EPS industry in China. The report covers China EPS plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents EPS demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major EPS producers in China. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of China EPS industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- EPS industry supply scenario in China from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned EPS plants in China with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details

- Expandable Polystyrene industry market dynamics in China from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming EPS plants

- Company shares of key EPS producers in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Expandable Polystyrene industry in China

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the EPS industry in China

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the EPS industry in China

- Understand the market positioning of Expandable Polystyrene producers in China

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in China



Companies Mentioned



LOYAL GROUP LIMITED, Xingda Group, Jiangsu Sunchem Chemical industry Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Litian New Material Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shuangliang Group Company Ltd.,



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85714/expandable-polystyrene-eps-industry-outlook-in-china-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html