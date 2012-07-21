New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook in India to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of India EPS industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the EPS industry in India. The report covers India EPS plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents EPS demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major EPS producers in India. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of India EPS industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- EPS industry supply scenario in India from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned EPS plants in India with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- EPS industry market dynamics in India from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming EPS plants
- Company shares of key EPS producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the EPS industry in India
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the EPS industry in India
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the EPS industry in India
- Understand the market positioning of EPS producers in India
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in India
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Supreme Petrochem Ltd, LG Chem, Ltd., BASF SE,
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