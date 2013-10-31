New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is one of the most multipurpose polymers available for a variety of applications. EPS has found numerous application areas across a wide range of industries due to its light weight, rigidity, & thermal and acoustic insulating properties. EPS is majorly used in the building and construction industry. EPS in huge quantities are utilized to make insulation foam for closed cavity walls, roofs, and floor insulation. EPS also finds uses in road construction, bridges, drainage, flotation and sound insulation. Consistent growth in the building and construction industries will help further expand the EPS market.
The other main application of expanded polystyrene in packaging i.e. industrial/protective packaging and food packaging. Protective packaging applications include packaging of delicate electronic goods such as edge protectors for refrigerators, TV's and electronics, etc. EPS is also used to pack perishable food items such as grapes, eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and wine. EPS is also used in cold chain packaging requirements. Use of EPS in the packaging industry will continue to grow due to its environment-friendly nature. This report gives an in-depth understanding on the use of EPS along with other applications of EPS in detail.
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The global market for EPS has grown during the past few years with a high investment in research to develop EPS for different applications, driven by cost effectiveness and adaptability of expanded polystyrene in major end-user markets. China alone shared about 40.0% of the demand for EPS in 2012. Consumption and revenue generation of EPS is observed to be high in the APAC region, followed by the Western European region.
This study aims to estimate the global market of EPS for 2013 and to project the expected demand of the same in 2018. This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global EPS market. It provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecast for major regions of North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Major countries with market volumes and revenues are covered for each region.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the EPS market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers - have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of EPS.
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