Expanding Beta-Glucan Market: Drivers, Trends, and Key Players

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- The beta-glucan market is on a rapid growth trajectory, driven by increasing demand for natural food additives, pharmaceutical applications, and cosmetics. According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated at USD 501 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 734 million by 2028, exhibiting a noteworthy CAGR of 7.9% during this period.



Factors Driving Growth:



Several factors are fueling the expansion of the beta-glucan market. The rise in demand for natural food additives in the food and beverage industry, the increasing use of beta-glucan in pharmaceutical tablets and capsules, and the growing trend of incorporating beta-glucan into cosmetic products for improved emulsification are key drivers for market growth.



Source of Beta-Glucan:



Among the sources of beta-glucan, yeast is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Yeast is widely utilized in industrial fermentation processes for the production of various products, including bread, beer, and biofuels. The large-scale cultivation of yeast for industrial purposes necessitates efficient and rapid growth to meet production demands, resulting in enhanced beta-glucan production.



Application Segments:



In terms of application segments, dietary supplements are anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Modern lifestyles, characterized by stress, poor dietary habits, sedentary behavior, and environmental factors, have led to increased interest in dietary supplements, including those containing beta-glucan, to support immune health and overall well-being. As the global population ages, there is a growing demand for health and wellness products that can support healthy aging, positioning beta-glucan as a promising ingredient.



Regional Growth:



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the beta-glucan market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Advancements and product developments in beta-glucan for food, beverages, industrial, and healthcare products are driving the market in this region. Additionally, the expansion of product portfolios by local Asian companies, particularly those using de-oiled lecithin, is contributing to revenue generation. The growth of cultivation areas in countries like China and India further fuels regional market expansion.



Key Players:



Major players operating in the beta-glucan market include Tate & Lyle PLC (London), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM NV (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances INC. (US), and Merck (US).



