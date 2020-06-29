Expanding Cosmetics Sector to Impact Fragrance Ingredients Market Share : By Key Players Givaudan SA, Treatt, Firmenich International Sa, BASF SE, Frutarom Industries Ltd

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Increased urbanization in the U.K.: UK fragrance ingredients market from fine fragrance and perfumes application is poised to showcase gains of more than 5% over between 2018-2024. High rate of affordability among people in the region along with the availability of wide variety of toiletries brand in is driving the use of fragrance products in the country. Toiletries are prone to becoming polluted or contaminated over time, encouraging the use of fragrance ingredients to avoid foul smell.



Wide presence of retail brands across the U.S.: The presence of big retail brands in the U.S. due to high disposable income among the people and a robust supply chain will fuel advancements in the retail industry. Through 2024, the U.S. fragrance ingredients industry share is projected to register notable gains of more than 5.5%. The toiletry market for babies is likely to grow at a rapid rate due to the increase in the need for hygiene care for babies along with upcoming safe baby care products, driving fragrance ingredients market outlook across the region.



Fragrance ingredients are used in the various forms of fresheners such as powders, aerosols, gels, pumps and beads air fresheners. With an aim to absorb unpleasant and foul smell, air fresheners are largely being used in homes, offices, industries, hotels and in certain areas of a hospital. Increase in disposable income among people in both developed and developing nations has steered the use of sophisticated fragrance components such as essential oils, air diffusers and fragrance sachets.



Surging use of premium aromas in various industrial applications such as perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries and fine fragrances will amplify global fragrance ingredients market share over 2018-2024. The upsurge in demand for beauty products worldwide coupled with the evident increase in the number of working women due to urbanization will support the demand for the products.



With increasing number of women working, the rate of affordability has considerably risen thereby intensifying the sale of various beauty products to improve skin texture, enhance appearance and remove blemishes or any other skin issues. Fragrance ingredients when added to beauty products gives a pleasant smell, attracting the attention of the consumers.



Favorable rules established by governments regarding the use of natural ingredients coupled with frequent R&D carried out to develop reliable, safe yet innovative products to suit the changing consumer dynamics will influence fragrance ingredients market forecast. Moreover, governing policies set by the European Union with respect to the use of safe chemicals across the region may pose as an important factor adding impetus to the industry landscape.



