Expanding Hub to Double Singapore Airport Capacity

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2013 -- Traveling to Singapore for business or leisure is a process that will become easier in the future. The Changi Airport Group is partnering with Capita Malls Asia to build Project Jewel. This new complex is aimed at doubling the capacity of Singapore’s airport before 2030.



Aviation and travel-related facilities, leisure attractions and retail spaces will be built on what is now the parking lot in front of terminal one. Expansion of terminal one’s arrival hall, taxi bays and baggage claim area will make the airport more comfortable and efficient. All of the improvements are focused on making the terminal more attractive to visitors and residents.



Inter-terminal activity will also be improved as part of the project. Movement by passengers will be facilitated by state-of-the-art conveyors and transports. With the construction of Terminal 4 and Project Jewel, Changi Airport’s capacity will rise to an estimated 85 million passengers per year. This is an exciting development for Singapore and travelers to the area. The new amenities will make for a better overall experience.



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