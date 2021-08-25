Expansion of 5G Network to Increase Sale of Smartphones and Speaker Drivers

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2021 -- The global Speaker Driver market size is projected to grow from USD 25.9 billion in 2020 to USD 29.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR 2.5 % (Value) from 2020 to 2025. Major factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for smartphones owing to the surge in the adoption of audio and video streaming services and the growing popularity of True Wireless earphones. Opportunities for the Speaker Driver market include the increase in the sale of smartphones owing to the expansion of the 5G network; and the release of new headphones and earphones as a result of new advancements in wireless technology standards such as the new Wi-fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.



With the introduction of the 5G network in many countries, the commercialization of 5G phones is expected to accelerate in the coming years. In 2020, Xiaomi has announced the plan to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone under USD 300, which is expected to result in a high sale of 5G phones as compared to the 4G phones in the coming years. The announcement of 5G mobile chipsets by Qualcomm and MediaTek is expected to create opportunities for smartphone manufacturers to increase the sales volume globally.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10874820



Cleaner bass may lead to irregular frequency response



Speaker drivers play a very important role in reducing the audio output quality of the headphones. As the demand for bass-heavy headphones is increasing, the integration of large-sized drivers has become the prime focus. The area covered by the magnet or the size of this field is directly proportional to its bass effect. A large magnetic field generates deep bass. The large the air displacement, the higher the volume. To recreate realistic bass response in a driver, the driver must be able to displace air. Dynamic drivers are excellent in displacing air. Therefore, these drivers are most suited for creating an impressive bass response. However, large-sized drivers and the need for powerful bass come with a challenge. While bass might be better with bigger headphone drivers, treble (higher frequencies) can be harder to replicate. A large-sized driver to produce powerful bass comes along with the challenge of reducing the possibility of an irregular frequency response. Generally, larger drivers can generate cleaner bass, but less accurate high frequencies.



The Headphones/Earphones segment is expected to account for the largest size (Value) of the Speaker Driver market from 2020 to 2025.



Owing to the increasing demand for wireless and small-sized earphones among fitness enthusiasts, the supply for earbuds has increased, leading to an increase in the demand for speaker drivers. As consumers are focusing on product aesthetics and add-on features for earphones, along with a compact size, the true wireless earbud category of earphones has been gaining popularity. Apple (US) has set this trend with the launch of AirPods in 2016. The other players, such as Oppo and Xiamoi, have also started integrating foray into their headphones. Bass boosting technology, active noise cancellation technology, hand-free calling features along wireless technology are increasing the popularity of true wireless earbuds, thereby presenting an opportunity for the manufacturers of drivers to acquire a larger share of the speaker driver market.



The Others application segment of the Speaker Driver market including banking, travel and tourism, hospitality, and education is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (Volume) during the forecast period.



The hospitality and travel and tourism application have tremendous potential for the growth of smart speakers in the coming years. In the hospitality application, these can be used for room control lighting, playing audio content, learning about weather and travel updates, ordering room service and housekeeping, calling reception, and checking out. For instance, the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) uses a customized version of Baidu's DuerOS AI solution that includes voice assistant functionality and its smart speakers at its InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun and InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Centre properties, that allows guests to ask for basic information, such as the current travel time to the airport, as well as other types of room service like ordering food..



The 20–110 mm segment holds the largest size (Volume) of the Speaker Driver market in 2020.



Due to the increasing popularity of audio and video features on social networking apps, including TikTok, Dubsmash, and Funimate, which has increased the demand for smartphones, the 20–110 mm segment holds the largest size (Volume) of the Speaker Driver market. For instance, in 2019, Instagram launched the trial of a new feature called Reels. Also, as people begin to confine themselves within their homes and work from home, video conferencing has become increasingly common. Several video conferencing software such as Zoom, Cisco Webex Meetings, and Microsoft teams are being utilized increasingly. Thus, the demand for high quality Speaker Drivers in Smartphones is expected to increase.



APAC Speaker Driver market to hold the largest market share in 2019 (Both Volume and Value).



Major headphone/earphone, mobile phone, and tablet manufacturers are also based in APAC, including Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Oppo, Vivo, Oneplus, and Realme. These players give a tough competition in the smartphone and headphone/earphone market with several product launches and developments, which is increasing the demand for speaker drivers in the region. With the growing demand for smartphones and the rising preference for a high-quality audio experience via headphones/earphones, the abovementioned players are planning to roll out new models with new drivers.



Key Market Players

Key players in the Speaker Driver market include Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Knowles Electronics (US), Goertek (China).