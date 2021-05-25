Expansion of Real Estate Sector Shall Proliferate the UAE Facility Management Market Growth

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "UAE Facility Management Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-26. The mounting expenditure on infrastructural activities is one of the primary factors fueling the growth of the Facility Management Market in the UAE.



Besides, the surging focus of end-user verticals on energy efficiency enhancement and optimization processes are other few driving forces boosting the growth of the Facility Management Market. Additionally, the rapidly growing real estate and manufacturing industry result in aiding the demand for facility management services by these sectors due to the rising need for integrating technological advancements into further business applications.



Key questions answered in the study

1. What are the current and future trends in the UAE Facility Management market?

2. How has the industry been evolving in terms of geography and services adoption?

3. How has the competition been shaping across the countries, followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the UAE Facility Management market?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the UAE Facility Management market service providers across various regions?



Commercial Segment Exhibits Fastest Growth

Based on the End-User, the market segments are Residential, Commercial, Government, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Hospitality. Among these segments, the Commercial sector is likely to be the fastest-growing category in the UAE Facility Management Market during the forecast period. The segment growth attributes to surging awareness regarding the optimization of expenditure for commercial building management. Furthermore, snowballing customer preferences toward hygiene maintenance propel the demand for facility management solutions in the hospitality sector, thereby propelling the market growth.



"UAE Facility Management Market Analysis, 2021" provides comprehensive, qualitative, and quantitative insights on the market potential, key factors impacting the market growth, hotspots, and opportunities available for facility management providers across the region. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for competitors' success and strategic factorial indexing to measure their capabilities on 16 parameters, which will help companies formulate 'Go to Market' strategies and identify the blue ocean for their offerings.



Small and Mid-Size Enterprises Shows the Fastest Growth

Based on the Size, the market segments into Small, Mid-Size, and Large Enterprises. Of these, the Small and Mid-Size enterprises are likely to grow significantly during the forecast period. The facility management services ensure cost reduction by reducing the expenses on the manual management of the infrastructure.



Further, facility management solution helps in better time management by identifying the irregularities in the functional processes of the organization and then fixing them on time. However, there is a need to raise awareness toward adopting facility management solutions in small enterprises, which shall fuel the overall market growth in the forecast period, says MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "UAE Facility Management Market Analysis, 2021."



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the UAE Facility Management Market are EMRILL Services LLC, Imdaad L.L.C., Farnek Services LLC, EFS Facilities Management Services, COFELY BESIX Facility Management, Khidmah LLC, Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC, Interserve, Etisalat Facilities Management LLC, and Enova Facility Management Services LLC.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Type (Hard, Soft, Risk, Administrative)

2. By Operating Model (In-House, Outsourced)

3. By Service Delivery (Single Service, Bundled, Integrated)

4. By Size (Small Enterprise, Mid-Size Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

5. By End Users (Residential, Commercial, Government, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others)

7. By Geographic Region ( Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, Sharjah & Northern Emirates)

8. By Competitors (EMRILL Services LLC, Imdaad L.L.C., Farnek Services LLC, EFS Facilities Management Services, COFELY BESIX Facility Management, Khidmah LLC, Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC, Interserve, Etisalat Facilities Management LLC, Enova Facility Management Services LLC)



