Expatriates, Professionals, and Families Can All Find the Luxury Rentals They Need at Les Etoiles

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Les Etoiles, a luxury rental apartment located in the center of Montreal, Quebec, is getting a lot of attention lately among expatriates, professionals and families from around the world for its beautiful and well-equipped one and two-bedroom suites. For anybody who would like to find a long-term rental in Old Port Montreal, Les Etoiles is sure to have what they are looking for.



The apartments, which are a very short distance from metro stations Place d’Armes and Square Victoria, come furnished and include a wide variety of top-notch amenities like a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwater, washer and dryer, hot water and 24-hour a day gym access. Indoor parking is also available upon request. For tenants looking to rent apartment one bedroom Montreal units at Les Etoiles are currently available for $1,288 a month. Two-bedroom apartments are currently priced at $2,388 per month. (Prices are subject to availability at the time of the reservation, and may change without notice).



For people who are hoping to do an international relocation to the area, and need a luxury rental in Old Port Montreal, Les Etoiles is an outstanding choice. Tenants have 24-hour interior access to the adjoining Embassy Suites Hotel by Hilton, and the metro, train station, autoroute and airport are just a few minutes away.



Because each two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartment rental in Old Montreal is located in the ten top stories of the Embassy Suites Montreal Hotel, many of the suites have incredible views of the city’s skyline. Residents often enjoy breathtaking views of the well-known Mount Royal, the Olympic Stadium tower and the Jacques Cartier Bridge.



“Historic Old Montreal and the birthplace of Canada are next door with centuries-old squares, churches, cobble-stoned streets, galleries and restaurants,” an article on the Les Etoiles website noted.



“Surrounding you is the Quartier International – Montreal’s international business district that includes the Convention Centre and national and international corporations and organizations.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Les Etoiles apartments is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can learn more about the luxury units that are available, and check out photos of the suites, views and amenities.



About Les Etoiles

Les Etoiles apartments for rent are located in the Embassy Suites Hotel by Hilton. The condominiums are in the historic district of Old Montreal. Aquilini Investment is a successful private family business with real estate holdings and operating entities located in almost all major cities across Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.lesetoiles.ca/



Les Etoiles

888 Saint-Francois-Xavier

Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 0A8, Canada