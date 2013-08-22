Expect Best Results with iDEA Media DVD Replication and Duplication Services

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- iDEA Media, an InnerWorkings Company, is a reputable firm operating to meet high end DVD replication and duplication needs. The company has dwelled the quotient of professionalism by offering the best results to its customers since its inception.



The writable media experts thus become a pioneer in understanding the very requirements of its clients and puts utmost professionalism in bringing out the best solutions for their projects. A spokesperson for iDEA adds, “Whether you need one thousand DVDs for your first independent film, or one million DVDs individually mailed for a national promotional campaign, you’ve got a partner in iDEA Media an InnerWorkings Company.”



iDEA Media Replication also includes its standard and custom specialty packaging services along with the DVD duplication and DVD replication services, upon the clients’ request and helps maximize their DVD’s impact with their one-stop writable media needs.



The company also offers other range of services which includes Video Authoring, Video Digitization, Video Conversion, CD/DVD Packaging Solutions, Cassette/VHS Duplication, Blu-ray Replication, Flash Drive Duplication, CD Duplication and CD Replication in Chicago. The company also offers Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions, along with Portable Media Player Devices.



iDEA Media assures its clients with the utmost and unmatched quality services with its very latest state-of-the-art facilities. Furthermore, the company has some of the very best and professional replication engineers to make sure every stone is unturned in bringing out the best solutions for customers’ media replication, duplication and packaging needs. “If you can dream it, we can make it. Give us a call”, concludes the spokesperson.



About iDEA Media

iDEA Media has been in the media manufacturing and duplication industry almost as long as there has been an industry. Custom loading and duplicating audio cassettes and VHS tapes in the 80’s, manufacturing CDs and DVDs in the 90s, and HD-DVDs as well as Blu-ray discs today iDEA has always made strides to insure that we stay on top of the technology in the portable media market.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ideamediaservices.com/

Address: 600 W Chicago, Ste 850, Chicago 60657

Toll Free: 866.326.3416

Local: 312.226.2900

Fax: 312.226.0818