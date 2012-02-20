Expected Growth in the Criminal Justice Field Makes Now a Great Time to Obtain an Advanced Degree

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- With a rocky economy and the current unemployment rate at an all-time high, Americans are left wondering what the most secure career path is to pursue.



Many people find the variety of jobs available within the field of criminal justice appealing, from court bailiff to parole officer. And considering the field is expected to continue to grow in the next decade, obtaining a criminal justice degree is a smart choice for anyone looking for a long-lasting and exciting career.



But to move up in the field of criminal justice, people must have experience, a good record of accomplishment in their present position and more education, including a Masters in Criminal Justice.



The informative online guide also features detailed information about the variety of available careers in criminal justice industry, as well as the income potentials associated with them.



For those individuals who already hold a job in the field of criminal justice, obtaining an online Masters in Criminal Justice allows them to fit their coursework into their busy schedule instead of having to fit life into a school schedule.



Obtaining an advanced degree will also open doors to higher level career positions and salary opportunities.



According to CJ Direct, “When you feel the need to move on and change jobs, a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice will ensure you are prepared for any new challenges in your new position. If you change fields and move into the private sector, you will also be able to put your knowledge and talents to good use. For example, you may decide to teach and your Master’s degree will allow you to do that at the college level. You are also well prepared to work in a consulting firm advising on criminal justice related issues.”



Overall, the world of criminal justice offers a wide range of jobs for students with criminal justice degrees. These include careers as a parole and probation officer, a criminal profiler, a crime scene technician, a U.S. border patrol officer, a police detective, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, a court bailiff, a criminal psychologist, a private investigator, a correctional officer, a U.S. air marshal, and more.



