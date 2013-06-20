Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Expected Trends in Wind Power Market for 2013 market report to its offering

Expected Trends in Wind Power Market for 2013



Summary



Wind energy has an important role to play in the evolving global energy mix. Over the last decade, wind energy has become an important alternative in planning for the future of the global electrical power sector. Globally, electricity generated from wind is already providing clean, safe and reliable power to millions of homes and businesses. Globally, a wind power capacity of around 44.7 Gigawatts (GW) was added during 2012 and the total installed capacity by the end of 2012 was around 282.4 GW. Policy changes in some key countries, such as the moratorium on the wind industry in Spain and the last minute extension of Production Tax Credit in the US, will affect wind installations. Hence, it is estimated that there will be a slowdown in wind installations in 2013 compared with 2012s annual installations. Global wind industry growth will be driven mainly by China, the US, Germany, the UK and India.



Scope



- The scope of the report covers an analysis on the expected trends in wind market for 2013.

- It covres the changes in policies in some of the countries and their impact on wind industry.

- This report covers wind development in the key countries in major four regions.



