Expedia Fans Offers Valuable Information About Expedia Coupons and Deals

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Expedia.com is one of the world’s largest and most popular travel booking websites. The website Expedia Fans offers invaluable information regarding Expedia flight, hotel and car rental coupons, as well as Expedia Cruise Deals. They lay out what you can expect from them, the benefits, how to save time and money and the availability.



“Booking travel with Expedia is great because it has everything in one location, hotel, airfare, auto rentals. Through our websites, expfans.com, people can get additional discounts off of Expedia’s already low rates.” – Mark Heinrich, Founder, Expedia Fans



At Expedia Fans (http://expfans.com), there are coupons for every phase of travel:



- 5% off hotel bookings

- 20% off hotel stays

- $200 Mexico vacation packages

- And dozens more Expedia coupons



“I was able to save an extra $225 on my travel just by using the coupon codes for Expedia that I found on Expedia Fans. Thanks, guys.” – Will E., Sacramento, CA



ExpFans.com gives travelers a place to learn about Expedia coupons and shares the most recent working coupons. With their coupons, people are able to get up to 60% off orders at the official Expedia website.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mark Heinrich at 419-201-6234 or email at info@expfans.com.