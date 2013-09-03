Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Expedia Inc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013, and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:EXPE shares prior to July 2012 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 28, 2013. NASDAQ:EXPE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges, on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013, that Expedia Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013, defendants issued materially allegedly false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and prospects, including the impact that spinning off TripAdvisor would have on Expedia’s revenues and profits and that as a result of defendants’ alleged false statements and/or omissions, Expedia’s stock traded at artificially inflated levels between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013.



Expedia Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.44 billion in 2011 to over $4.03 billion in 2012 while its Net Income declined from $472.29 million in 2011 to $280.17 million in 2012.



Shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) grew from $31.94 per share in April 2012 to $67.27 per share in February 2013.



Then on July 25, 2013, Expedia Inc announced its second quarter 2013 earnings. Among other things, Expedia Inc reported that its second quarter Revenue rose from over $1.03 billion in 2012 to over $1.2 billion in 2013. However, its second quarter Net Income declined from $105.24 million in 2012 to $71.50 million in 2013.



Shares of Expedia Inc declined from $65.62 per share on July 25, 2013, to $46.026 per share on July 29, 2013.



On August 27, 2013, NASDAQ:EXPE shares closed at $46.96 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com