Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Expedia Inc breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:EXPE stockholders in connection with certain statements made between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013..



Investors who are current long term investors in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ:EXPE stocks follows a lawsuit filed recently against Expedia Inc over alleged securities laws violations. . The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Expedia Inc stocks concerns whether certain Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington the plaintiff alleges that that Expedia Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013, defendants issued materially allegedly false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and prospects, including the impact that spinning off TripAdvisor would have on Expedia’s revenues and profits and that as a result of defendants’ alleged false statements and/or omissions, Expedia’s stock traded at artificially inflated levels between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013.



On July 25, 2013, Expedia Inc announced its second quarter 2013 earnings. Among other things, Expedia Inc reported that its second quarter Revenue rose from over $1.03 billion in 2012 to over $1.2 billion in 2013. However, its second quarter Net Income declined from $105.24 million in 2012 to $71.50 million in 2013.



Shares of Expedia Inc declined from $65.62 per share on July 25, 2013, to $46.026 per share on July 29, 2013.



On September 20, 2013, NASDAQ:EXPE shares closed at $52.82 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Expedia Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com