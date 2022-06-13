New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Expense Management Software Market" has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Expense Management Software Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Workday Inc. (United States), SAP Concur (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Intuit Inc. (United States), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India), Sodexo (France), Expensify (United States), Infor Inc. (United States), Insperity (United States), Xero Limited (New Zealand), Oracle (United States), Coupa Software Inc. (United States), Certify, Inc (United States).



Expense Management Software allows users to submit, track, process, and reimburse employee expenses. It is also used to invoice billable hours and/or reimbursable project expenses. There are three main users of expense management software such as employees, administrators, and bookkeepers, or accountants. Expense management software is integrated with time tracking software, payroll software or accounting software, workforce management software, and travel management software.



Market Drivers

- Rising Adoption Of Mobile Applications To Monitor Expenses

- Increasing Demand for Centralization Of Enterprise Expense-Related Data



Influencing Market Trend

- Development in Technology Such as Emergence of Automation and Machine Learning



Opportunities:

- Rising Demand for Visibility into Expenditure

- Integration With Predictive Analytics



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017-2021

Base year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2022 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Highlighted of Global Expense Management Software Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Market by Key Players: Workday Inc. (United States), SAP Concur (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Intuit Inc. (United States), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India), Sodexo (France), Expensify (United States), Infor Inc. (United States), Insperity (United States), Xero Limited (New Zealand), Oracle (United States), Coupa Software Inc. (United States), Certify, Inc (United States)



Market by: by Type (PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal, Others), Application (Small Businesses, Midsized Businesses, Large Businesses), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud-based)



Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



