Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2022 -- Expensify, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) concerning whether a series of statements by Expensify, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Portland, OR based Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally.



On or around November 10, 2021, Expensify, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing over 9.7 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public at $27 per share.



Then, on March 30, 2022, Expensify, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results, including fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.82, missing consensus estimates by $0.74.



The Company also reported that "[a]n IPO-related bonus expense of $14.2 million impacted net (loss) income" for the fourth quarter, leading to a net loss of $21.9 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million for the same period the prior year, which "was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus"; and that "[a]n IPO-related bonus expense of $48.4 million impacted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA" for the full fiscal year, leading to a net loss of $13.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the same period the prior year, which "was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus."



Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) declined on March 31, 2022 to as low $15.80 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.