ExperianVsEquifax.co.uk Explains the Pros and Cons of the UK's Two Largest Credit Checkers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- A good credit rating is a powerful thing. Good credit ratings lead to lower interest rates on everything from home mortgages to car loans. In the United Kingdom, Experian and Equifax keep careful track of the credit ratings of all UK citizens.



While these two companies may seem similar at first glance, Experian and Equifax collect and manage credit data in different ways. Credit checking website ExperianVsEquifax.co.uk wants to help visitors understand the difference between the two services in order to make credit checks as easy as possible.



Choosing the right credit checking company might seem like an insignificant decision, but as a spokesperson for Experian vs Equifax explains, choosing Experian or Equifax can be an extremely important decision:



“Knowing which credit checking company to choose can mean the difference between getting a loan approved or denied. Experian and Equifax collect credit information in different ways, and positive credit events that show up on Equifax’s report may not show up on Experian’s report. Overall, the two companies offer similar services, but we encourage our visitors to learn about the small differences that can have a big impact on their credit score.”



At ExperianVsEquifax.co.uk, visitors can learn all of those differences. The website features a colourful, easy-to-read infographic on the front page of the site that explains the different features available with each service.



One of the biggest advantages of choosing Equifax is that Equifax is a cheaper service overall with a cost of £9.95 per month for regular credit checks. Experian, on the other hand, costs £14.99 per month. However, both services feature a 30 day free trial for all new subscribers, and many UK residents choose to use this 30 day free trial period to order a single free credit report before cancelling their service.



After signing up for either service, subscribers will begin to receive monthly credit reports in their email inbox. These credit reports list the individual’s credit rating along with the various positive and negative points that make up that credit rating. Once visitors have read through the feature roundup on ExperianVsEquifax.co.uk, they can easily sign up for a credit service directly through the website:



“We’ve made it as easy as possible for anyone to sign up for either credit check service - even if they’re just signing up to receive one free monthly report. Simply click one of the buttons at the bottom of our credit check website to sign up for the credit check service of choice.”



About ExperianVsEquifax.co.uk

ExperianVsEquifax.co.uk is a UK credit check advice website where visitors can learn the differences between Experian and Equifax. Both Experian and Equifax offer monthly credit check services to UK residents, although the two companies have unique advantages and disadvantages that could mean the difference between getting a loan approved or denied. For more information, please visit: http://experianvsequifax.co.uk