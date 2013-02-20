Experience a Croatian Holiday That Is Unique in La Villa Croatie

Crikvenica, Croatia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- The most experienced traveler will eventually tire of staying in the fanciest hotels and will eventually look for something more unique, more special, and truly one of a kind. That something special, and more is the promise that La Villa Croatie makes to its guests who come to their doors while on vacation.



Owned and operated by Patrick and Vera, a retired French-Croatian couple, La Villa Croatie is a sprawling family-owned villa with cozy rooms up for accommodation. La Villa Croatie is nestled between Split (Dalmatia, Kvarner) and Rjeka, opposite the island of Krk. This area of Croatia has been cited by many as among the most beautiful cities found in the Riviera Crikvenica.



La Villa Croatie is open to solo travelers, seeking for some warmth and Franco-Croatian hospitality, as well as families that are looking for something more than a standard hotel room. The Villa has also proven popular with younger groups, looking to live the “high villa life”. Patrick and Vera, the villa’s owners are equally open to new experiences and interactions, so guests of different nationalities, sizes and shapes are certainly welcome.



La Villa Croatie offers a wide range of activities for their beloved guests. Those that seek quieter pursuits are sure to adore the gorgeous views of the water, clearly visible from every one of the villa’s picture windows.



As the beautiful photos indicate, La Villa Croatie are only a few steps away from the crystal, blue waters of the Adriatic sea. Guests are invited to take a plunge, and discover the lovely Croatian beaches nearby. The waters are especially refreshing during the warmer summer months, and it is not unusual to find once-pale guests leave with deep, golden tans.



La Villa Croatie is also an excellent base for the guests that express the desire to explore the local town. City, as well as historical tours are widely available all year round, should guests want more comprehensive information on the city and its roots.



For whatever reason guests may find themselves in Croatia for, know that the La Villa Croatie is always open and ready to offer them beautiful rooms, graceful hospitality and the warmest welcome. What’s more, guest are also invited to inquire about special promotions that may give them discounted rates of any of the villa’s spacious rooms.



More information about La Villa Croatie is available at http://www.villacroatie.com/.



