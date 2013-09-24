Lake Arrowhead, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Experience a grand outdoor wedding with a beautiful mountain setting at Lake Arrowhead Weddings. Their wedding planners offer a marvelous venue for wedding, a fresh air environment and so many gorgeous photo opportunities. Whether looking for a more intimate wedding or an awe-inspiring Lake Arrowhead wedding reception, make the event a grand one.



A wedding is the most memorable affair of anyone’s life and how could it be better than a big bear wedding in the majestic mountains. Personal wedding planners at Lake Arrowhead Weddings help clients create a memorable wedding in the breathtaking surroundings. Their membership is comprised of wedding locations and service providers throughout the San Bernardino Mountains.



With their wedding planning services, one can opt for a winter, spring, summer or fall wedding with numerous options for catering, ceremony designers, confectioners and lodging facilities to choose from. Whatever the season, there are plenty of fabulous and fun things to look forward to, restaurants with a variety of cuisines, and a unique atmosphere for every season.



Newly wed couples can also take advantage of the hiking trails in the nearby San Bernardino National Forest. Apart from the wedding, Lake Arrowhead Weddings can also work to create a perfect setting for an intimate and passionate honeymoon. The beautiful and convenient lodges are suitably located to give the best view of the surroundings, making the honeymoon a most tranquilizing experience



About lakearrowheadweddings.com

Mountain Lakes Wedding Association is a comprehensive source for all mountain weddings: venues, flowers, music, photography and more. From a romantic, intimate Big Bear wedding to a grand, elegant Lake Arrowhead wedding reception, their mountain areas can accommodate every desire. They provide a unique variety of lodging choices, from elegant B&B's and rustic cabins to full service resorts. Their Lodging Association members can offer truly romantic honeymoon suites, including fireplaces, Jacuzzi tubs, milk baths and more. Special services, including ski packages to their local resorts, are also available.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.lakearrowheadweddings.com