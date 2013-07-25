Experience an Alternative Christmas & New Year at Cortijo Romero Mountain Retreat Centre Spain

Amersham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- If Christmas and New Year are too commercial then Cortijo Romero offers an alternative Christmas Gathering and New Year holiday. This is a place to escape from the traditions yet embrace the chance to take stock, celebrate and prepare to begin anew.



At this time of year our guests can wake up to snow-capped mountains, orange blossom, blue skies and warm sunshine. Here it is easy to forget the complications of modern life and connect from a deeper place which only travel seems to facilitate. This is a place where the mundane of daily life simply doesn’t exist. A place where great conversations are possible with people you’ve only just met; like-minded people on the journey of discovery into the joy of who we are, right now, irrespective of the past.



Commercial Christmas starts early in the UK with the first Santa's appearing in the supermarkets at the end of September. How did we lose touch with the meaning and simplicity of the midwinter festivals? They were a time of rest, feasting and thanksgiving, as the turn of the year approaches. The modern frenzy of crazy present buying, stress and family dysfunction are a completely new phenomenon and not what the season is about.



At Cortijo Romero there is opportunity to ignore the whole thing and quietly, happily, begin to look forward to a simpler festive celebration. There is no need to pack much, because it’s warm by British standards: maybe a fleece for the evenings, but also some sun cream. There is the thrill of being radically alive in the fresh mountain air. No need to be opening presents when experiencing the joy of BEING present.



These two holidays at Cortijo Romero offer a chance to greet this important season from the perspective of wellbeing and personal growth. There will be music, song, dance, yoga, movement. You can enjoy walking in the mountains in the mild southern winter. Enjoy the views by day and the stars by night from the roof terrace. You will be warmly welcomed by the staff and all your meals are prepared with love and creativity to delight the senses. These holidays will leave you feeling ready to begin afresh, full of inspiration and a sense of possibility.



Christmas Week – a week of living in joy, whatever your beliefs



With Tig Land and Helen Rogerson, 21st – 28th December 2013



Tig is a theatre director, facilitator and educator, passionate about helping people be more than they realise they can be. Helen is an artist, dancer, performer, massage therapist and child-centered counsellor.



Starting Afresh – a retreat, a house party and a holiday, all in one



With Nigel Shamash, 28th December 2013 – 4th January 2014



Nigel was the founder of Cortijo Romero. He has had a profound interest in all aspects of the spiritual path for over 30 years. With great warmth and energy, he brings a light touch and a sense of humour.



The centre staff each have many years’ experience in personal development workshops, and can offer advice and support on courses and other aspects of the work at Cortijo Romero: Call 01494 765775.



About Cortijo Romero

Cortijo Romero is nestled in the glorious mountains of the Sierra Nevada in southern Spain. For 20 years it has been run as a personal development centre committed to giving people much more than just a wonderful holiday. An idyllic location, hidden within an ancient olive grove and cradled by magnificent mountains, Cortijo Romero is the perfect setting to unwind and discover your truth.



