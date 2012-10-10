Experience Casual Bike and Barging in Europe

Spring, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Europeanbarging offers casual bike and barging tours in Europe for travelers who want to see Europe by bike.



Imagine combining a leisurely cruise with a love for exploring European countries by bike. It is not just an excellent way to tour around, but also a great value for the money. Europeanbarging offers cycling along the quiet country lanes and tow paths or along the canals of Europe on either a deluxe, all-inclusive barge or casual barge. Cruisers can experience cycling by the Burgundy Canal or cycling and barging in the Loire Valley with a choice of itineraries for both serious and recreational bicyclists.



Cruisers can enjoy a casual bike and barging cruise along the Po River in Italy or bike and barge tours in Provence France, Holland and Belgium. Europeanbarging provides a crew member to cycle with the group and guide them along the sights. Entrance fees are not included; therefore, cruisers only pay for those entrances that they wish to explore. Another option is to go off alone and explore the area without a guide. These barges feature a more basic level of service than the deluxe barges, with the passengers cleaning up their own cabins and meals consisting of a buffet breakfast, a self packed lunch and then family style meal at dinner. Beverages are additional costs.



Europeanbarging, additionally, has barges that offer the escorted bike itineraries with upgraded service, including served lunch and dinner, wine with meals and open bar. The Ave Marie in Italy offers a choice of excursions by bike or mini-coach (additional cost), which is great for companions of bikers who do not necessarily want to bike.



For cycling groups, other active groups, or family groups with different age ranges; chartering a barge is a great way to lessen the work. Unlike creating a land tour by bike, barging and river cruising keeps everything the group needs cruising along with them and offers support staff to help with decision along the way while looking after the members of the group. Barge charter agents, such as Europeanbarging, can often make adjustments for the group's interest and will work with you to enhance the cruise in any way that is possible.



Barge Cruising is now more appealing than ever to those wanting to see Europe by bike. With the many cruise package options available, cruisers can choose either the casual bike and barge tours experience or the more luxurious and inclusive cycling barge vacation.



For more information, visit http://europeanbarging.com/barge_biking_vacation.htm or like them on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/EuropeRiverCruisesandBarging. Anyone interested may contact them through their phone 713-240-6753 or fax 281-419-3920.



Contact: Jan Baumgartner

Company: Europeanbarging

Address: 25132 Oakhurst Dr Ste 130

Spring, TX 77386, USA

Tel. No: 713-240-6753

888-869-7907 Toll Free

Fax No: 281-419-3920

Website: http://www.europeanbarging.com