Experience Clear Vision with LASIK Surgery from Braverman Eye Center

Braverman Eye Center, a premium laser vision correction center in South Florida, provides LASIK eye surgery with the highest level of safety and accuracy. Fast, relatively painless, the LASIK procedure is performed by experienced ophthalmologists who've helped many Miami, Fort Lauderdale and South Florida LASIK surgery patients achieve clearer vision. The eye center is equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment to provide the ultimate care to patients during the procedure. Most patients who receive their LASIK eye surgery now enjoy excellent vision without the need for glasses or contact lenses. They can even see enough to drive or participate in sports-related activities without corrective lenses.



A representative from the eye care center talked more about LASIK procedure, "LASIK has become the most popular and successful vision correction procedure worldwide. LASIK (Laser Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) surgery permanently changes the shape of the cornea. It has helped many patients to live an eyeglass and contact lens free life with better vision. Every cornea, like every fingerprint, is different than any other cornea in the world. With Wavefront-Optimized treatments using the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 Laser, we treat each corneal fingerprint differently."



Braverman Eye Center is one of the most reputable eye centers providing highly reliable surgical eye treatments in South Florida. The center uses the latest and most advanced techniques and technologies available to provide patients the best vision correction results possible. The eye treatments that they provide not only help eye patients cure their old eye disorders, it also helps them in leading a much healthier lifestyle. In addition to LASIK eye surgery, they also provide Presbyopic Lensectomy, Oculoplastic Surgery, Reconstructive and Orbital Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Laser Assisted Refractive cataract surgery and other surgical procedures.



About Braverman Eye Center

Braverman Eye Center has built their reputation on integrity and the highest standards of care. They provide high quality eye care to patients throughout South Florida, primarily serving the eye care needs of patients in Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, and many more; however, they do see many patients from other surrounding communities in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County, Florida. They pride themselves on providing the most efficient, professional and personal Optometric and Ophthalmologic care possible. They will do their best to honor one's trust by providing their patients excellent care and valued respect.



