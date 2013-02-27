Experience Italy at Mamma Rosa Bed and Breakfast

Positano, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Italy is a top destination among tourists around the world. The sights, sounds and dishes that it has to offer entice travellers to come back for more. The breath-taking and picturesque wonders are forever frozen in memory. But after a day of roaming, people long to stay at a place that seems to be an extension of the great outdoors. Enter Mamma Rosa, the finest abode of bed and breakfast Positano can boast about.



The entire facility is inspired by Mediterranean architecture but it has been restored recently to mix a rustic atmosphere with a more modern look. This Positano bed and breakfast treat is rightfully perched in the Montepertuso village which is a patch of God’s wonderful creation. The village features bars, taverns and restaurants within Piazza Cappella.



The entrance stairs are lined up with trees and that visitors enjoy views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Amalfi Coast, the Faragliaoni of Capri and Li Galli Island within its compound. Mamma Rosa also features citrus groves and sprawling vineyards that will make one reminisce the past. Their spacious double rooms have a private balcony and are equipped with satellite television, Internet access and air conditioning.



This B & B Positano attraction is a great jumping point for tourist adventures, particularly hiking. From Mamma Rosa, thrill seekers can walk to the Trail of the Gods from Nocelle to Agerola. The beach is also just 15 minutes away and serves as access points to other beaches like Fornillo, Laurito and Arienzo. Likewise, famous tourist spots like the Pompeii ruins, Mount Vesuvius, Herculaneum and Naples are accessible from here.



But before going anywhere, it is best to taste their sumptuous breakfast which is served starting at 8 AM daily. To provide energy for a day’s itinerary, Mamma Rosa’s gastronomic treat is composed of appetizers, main courses and desserts. Their home made jams and fresh fruits are worth the try. Without question, staying at Mamma Rosa is like being a child taken care of by a mother. Visit the place and see a perfect blend of nature and nurture for yourself.



About B&B Mamma Rosa Positano

Mamma Rosa is a small B&B situated in Positano on the Amalfi Coast. Mamma Rosa B&B is an old house skilfully restored, with arches and vaults typical of Mediterranean architecture, situated between terraced citrus groves and secular vineyards. The decor is simple, refined and elegant, equipped to make your stay as comfortable as possible.



