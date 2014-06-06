Experience Luxurious Real Estate Offers in Miami Through the Cohen Team, Luxury Real Estate Experts

Sunny Isles Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The Cohen Team, specialists in Luxury Real Estate, brings people closer to their dreams of luxury real estate in the most desirable areas of Miami. These experts are highly experienced in South Florida’s million dollar luxury real-estate market and are well versed in all its various aspects, providing exceptional insight to their clients about properties. The team is also bi-lingual, fluent in English and Spanish. For the past two years, the Cohen Team has been able to sell many multi-million luxury properties to their clients despite the current tough economic times. The Cohen team website (http://cohenteamluxuryrealestate.com/) fully details the team and its services:



If you have an interest in purchasing or selling Miami luxury real estate, then you want to know that you will be getting only the very best. The Cohen team uses its vast knowledge to advise their clients about million-plus dollar real-estate market in South Florida, particularly beachfront luxury real estate



The Cohen team recommends Oceana Residences, located in the Bal Harbour, which currently represents one of the hottest projects to emerge in the area. Set in one of Miami’s most affluent areas, this top project with amazing condos is sure to be a hit among the rich and the famous. Residents of Oceana Residences Bal Harbour will relish the height of luxury condo living on a prime piece of South Florida waterfront real estate.



Likewise, the Ocean Two Condominium in Sunny Isles Beach is also one of the hottest condos to emerge in the booming Sunny Isles real estate market. Sunny Isles Beach, no longer a strip of low-rent motels is poised to become one of south Florida’s hottest locations. Due to its upscale reputation and location, properties in this area are hard to come by and are taken up by buyers quickly. Real Estate investors find such properties like Ocean Two Sunny Isles to be extremely profitable and are therefore rushing to buy Sunny Isles real estate while they still can. As on-site realtors available 24/7, The Cohen Team can enable buyers to quickly purchase such desirable properties at competitive prices.



Luxury real estate in Miami is not limited to opulent accommodation. It also offers the purchser great investments. As evidenced by a top-20 search ranking, demand for Miami real estate is continuing to climb and available space is running out.



About the Cohen Team

The mother and son team headed by Wendy Cohen is highly experienced in South Florida’s million dollar luxury real estate market. The Cohen team Miami luxury real estate has a keen sense of their clients’ needs, combined with their incomparable insight and knowledge in delivering top quality service every time.



For more information please visit: http://cohenteamluxuryrealestate.com/