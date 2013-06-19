Experience Mobile Laser Tag Entertainment with Services from Equinox Laser Tag

Lemon Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Equinox Laser Tag is a San Diego mobile laser tag specialist among other laser tag companies. The company based in San Diego offers their laser tag services for use in parties to provide entertainment for a memorable experience. The laser tag company offers all round support right from setting up to cleaning up after the party. The site offers their services at any time and place according to the needs of the customers.



The laser tag services in San Diego offered by the Equinox Laser Tag are ideal for events of all types such as family outings, birthday parties, youth groups, fund raising, corporate events, school events and the sort. The mobile laser tag services offered by the company are assured to be completely eye safe. The beams from the laser tag are harmless and do not trigger any health ailments. They do not need any special gear for their operation as well. Equinox offers multiple game formats that provide fun for every age group.



The company strives to provide an interactive entertainment experience that is safe and can be enjoyed by everyone. “We want to provide you with an experience that will have your kids, friends and family raving over your idea for some serious fun and Equinox Mobile Laser Tag has the ability to bring the Laser Tag experience to you”, says the owner of the company. The site offers fast and convenient access to its services through their online website, equinoxlasertag.com. The company offers the facility to book the services in an easy, fast and convenient manner.



The Equinox Laser Tag website features the various mobile laser tag packages available with the company. The online portal features the packages along with the services offered as well as their price. The laser tag taggers offered by the company have the capability to adjust to atmospheric conditions. They have a provision for different settings to work well during both at night and day time. The site also provides a discount of $10 for bookings made online.



For further details on mobile laser tag, visit http://www.equinoxlasertag.com/



About Equinox Laser Tag

Equinox Laser Tag is a company which provides laser tag entertainment for parties and other functions. The company has been in the industry since 1985, after the first Photon Laser Tag was first opened. Based in San Diego, the company offers mobile, indoor and outdoor laser services at any time and place according to needs of the customer. The company facilitates online booking and offers a discount of $10 on every booking made online.



