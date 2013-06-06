Experience Super Expensive House for Rent in Alabang

Paranaque City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- An excellent participation of SEO Philippines, alabangrent.net welcomes more than 3,000 visitors who have been hooked up online in search for possible house for rent. Among these visitors are employees coming from different provinces in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.



In this light, alabangrent.net highlights and features state-of-the-art house for rent at a very special rate. People searching for a place to rent include students, professionals, and bachelors. As such a potential client belongs to the elite society.Alabangrent.net offers and features brand new and safe place wherein tenants can stay comfortably.



Within metropolitan, for rent in Manila can be the most challenging place to stay at especially in the U-belt because several universities and colleges are located and thus student coming from different provinces choose to rent rather than spend their money going back home in the afternoon.



Ayala Alabang is the home of fully-furnished and well-renovated abode ready to be occupied whether individual and even the whole family. For transients and bed spacers, most likely women gained highest demand from house because they believe they can handle proper care on different areas of the house such as kitchen, living area, bedroom, and most importantly a comfort room.



Currently this 2013, over hundreds of vacancies ready for occupancy is housed within the four corners of Alabang to provide quality and endless service to people who are in search of temporary shelter to call – home. There are several types of house being offered such as 4 bedroom house with den and pool at 120-K, renovated house at 75-K per month, a well-maintained 5 bedroom with pool, refurbished 5 bedrooms with pool.



For interested parties, please don’t hesitate to call:



Jonjon Miniano

Realtor Birones

09178133611 or 6240929

6240909 (Globe Duo)

jonjonminiano@gmail.com

Please send SMS 09152607098 for free tripping schedule.