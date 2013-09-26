Experience the Autumnal Festivals of Tuscany on an Unforgettable Holiday

Whitstable, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- One of the best places to visit during the quieter early autumn months after the height of summer is Tuscany. Villa rentals here will put visitors in the prime position to really get to grips with the local traditions and customs. Plus, for those who just cannot get enough of the festival experience back home and want to carry on, Tuscany is an ideal choice.



Though the festivals of the United Kingdom are renowned all over the world, the often smaller, more locally orientated festivals of this part of Italy are what make such a special spot as Tuscany. Villa locations in the region make it simple and easy to get to some of the most interesting of these festivals, such as the Siege of the Villa in Poggio a Caiano. This fair takes over the small town and the Medici villa where it is centred and showcases a variety of Italian style Medieval and Renaissance events, with fancy dress and food.



But, if a more modern event is on the cards, then Autumn is still the perfect time to explore Tuscany. Villa accommodation close to Montalcino, where some excellent wines are produced is always popular. Visitors who find themselves looking for the best place to stay in the area should contact To Tuscany for details on how to find a place near the town where every year they host the Sagra del Tordo, or the Festival of the Thrush.



During this festival the locals of Montalcino celebrate the hunting season in style by throwing a huge food festival in a medieval fortress. Come to the Festival of the Thrush, hungry for the traditional Italian delicacies from the area and be prepared to watch the neighbourhoods fight it out for supremacy in a crossbow competition before dancing late into the night in a world that is transformed by costumes and elaborate decorations.



About To Tuscany Ltd.

Since 1998, To Tuscany has been renting and arranging villa accommodation in Tuscany. Villa rentals come in a range of styles and sizes and the company is always on hand to help their clients. Learn what they can do for you here by visiting their website at http://www.to-tuscany.com/ .



Contact:

To Tuscany Ltd.

72 Chestfield Road

Chestfield

Whitstable

Kent

CT5 3LU

United Kingdom

http://www.to-tuscany.com/