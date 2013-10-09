Experience the Best Innovation in the Technology of Smartphone with Samsung GALAXY Grand

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Samsung’s best offer yet to users that require only the best Smartphone for their demanding lifestyles is revealed as they showcase the new Samsung GALAXY Grand.



With the system that runs on a dual-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A9, it is purposely designed to keep up with the fastest mobile internet browsing, quick screen transition which also provides seamless multitasking while getting the superior graphics in order to enjoy the latest applications and games available for mobile use, which can be easily accessed through the pre-installed up-to-date version of Samsung Hubs.



The Grand runs on Google’s hottest operating system, the Jelly Bean (Android OS, v4.1.2). Now, a great platform for running the most popular mobile apps such as Google Maps, Google Search, Google Talk, Gmail, YouTube, Picasa and Calendar.



What makes it Grand?



All these features are viewed on Samsung Grand’s impressive TFT capacitive touch screen 5.0” display which delivers a spacious square to take advantage of Multi Window feature. Users can now enjoy running several applications all at once without having to switch panels. For its large screen, it is still comfortable to use with its slim and ergonomic design. The dimensions are 143.5 x 76.9 x 9.6 millimeter (5.65 x 3.03 x 0.38 inches) weighing 162 grams or 5.71 ounce.



For those who like to keep memories with their Smartphone, Samsung Grand’s 8MP camera that has autofocus and LED flash that allows users to take vivid pictures with minimal lights. It comes with additional features like geo-tagging, face and smile detection, image stabilization and touch focus, while its video capability provides HD quality 1080p at 30fps, recording at stereo sound quality.



Grand is a dual band, DLNA with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and has Bluetooth capability. It comes with GPRS and EDGE capability at 21 Mbps HSDPA and 5.76 Mbps HSUPA. Another thing that sets Samsung apart from its competition is the capability to provide a pocket hotspot to its users through the mobile device. And if the users want to just connect the phone to a laptop or PC, it can be done using microUSB v2.0.



The gadget has instinctive features that provide convenience to the user. Some of these great features include Smart Alert, Direct Call, S Voice and Popup Video. Smart Alert lets users see missed calls, events or messages by only picking up the mobile phone. Direct Call, is a feature that lets users redial by lifting the phone up to their ear. AllShare Play allows users to sync contents on different Samsung gadgets by using one account. S Voice allows users to manage phone using voice prompts and commands. And Popup Video allows users to watch videos while they are busy on another task in their mobile.



With its dual SIM feature, it allows users to bring only phone around while enjoying the perks of having two phones. Total ease in flexibility in managing communications and commitments can be accomplished with this unit. Users will be able to receive calls on two different SIMS at the same time, manage all phone contacts in a single phone, and even choose the lowest and most reasonable call and data plans that will work for them.



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