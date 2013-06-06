Experience the Luxurious Hospitality of Kuwait at the Regency Hotel

Salmiya, Kuwait -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The Regency offers one of the best luxurious amenities to guests in Kuwait. The hotel with 203 rooms including 50 suites offers one of the biggest convention facilities and meeting halls in Kuwait city. The architecture of the hotel buildings is top-notch and one of the best in the world. The hotel lobby with white marble and the efficiently crafted atrium are some of the unrivalled features of the hotel. One of the major features of The Regency hotel in Kuwait city is the special High Tea offered here on all days from 5 to 8 pm. The sun terrace and atrium are some of the places where guests prefer to savour their specially brewed coffee and refreshments offered here.



“Shady summer lounge areas are provided in summer and three swimming pools give guests a chance to cool off, while a further two pools are provided exclusively for female guests”, says the owner of the hotel. As mentioned by the owner of the hotel, the hotel offers unique and exclusive pools for the women guests at the hotel. The hotel is planning to open a fitness studio soon as well. The extensive banqueting and conference facilities spread over 8000 sq m offered by the hotel makes it one of the well known names in the entire Gulf region.



The Regency Hotel in Kuwait is built in keeping with the latest in technology. It offers high speed internet Wi-Fi connection over the dozen meeting rooms of the hotel. The place is the best for high profile weddings, meetings and leisure activities. The hotel has recently won the World Travel Awards of 2013 for leading luxury hotel and leading conference hotel. They have also won the Certificate of Excellence awards of 2012 and 2013. The rooms are available for reasonable rates starting from 75 KD which sets it apart from the rest.



About The Regency

