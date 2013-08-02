Experience the Magic of Essential Oils from Nature's Serenity

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Essential oils are derived from trees, shrubs, roots, flowers, seeds, bushes, and so on. These oils have certain natural components that can protect people against many diseases. Nature’s Serenity is an online source for massage oils and uniquely blended lotions that are created by Bio Feedback Technician and Certified Massage Therapist Connie Ince. The lotions and oils are made out of different natural essential oils. Essential oils are extracted using steam distillation techniques and therefore they are highly concentrated and provide better results when compared to dry herbs. Maximum benefits are ensured from these oils through unique mixing techniques.



One of the customers of Nature’s Serenity lotion Leilani D says, “I sent Nature’s Serenity with my daughter first to try when she went camping, as I knew she would encounter mosquitoes and such, she put it on all bites as soon as she noticed them, which shortened the time of discomfort and itching, soon after that I had my own.”



Potential buyers can select Nature’s Serenity products from categories like Breathe, Calm, Dream and Soothe. Breathe lotions are said to make breathing easier, calm lotions will help in calming inflamed or irritated back, leg, muscle pains and headaches, dream lotions are for relaxed night sleeps and finally soothe lotions can help in soothing of irritated or dry skin along with other properties, which provide comfort from insect bites, itching skin and rosacia. Nature’s Serenity lotions are said to be accepted by many people and it is offered for sale all over the United States.



The website says, “Natures Serenity was created in response to multiple customers’ requests for massage oils and Connie’s uniquely blended lotions.”



Some of the essential oils in Nature’s Serenity lotions are from Marjoram, Peppermint, Orange, Helichrysum, Roman Chamonile, Lavender, Balsam, Pine, Eucaluptus, Ravaensara, Geranium and Spikenard. Nature’s Serenity lotions are offered to customers in 5 ounce squeezable decorative bottles. Breathe, Calm, Dream and Soothe lotions are made available to buyers at a price of $14.99 only. Essential oils are the key ingredients of Nature’s Serenity lotions, which ensures relief from headaches, antibacterial infections and many other problems.



About Nature’s Serenity

Nature’s Serenity was established by Connie Ince in Boise, Idaho. Connie is the owner and founder of innovativestressmanagement.com. Nature’s Serenity oil was created from her personal experience with essential oils. The unique soothing and calming effects of essential oils are utilized by Connie in order to produce various lotions. The response from her customers was overwhelming and thereby she expanded Nature’s Serenity and made it available to all people from the United States.



