Experience Voyage Sur Mesure en Chine with Gladvoyager

Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Gladvoyager has several years of experience in providing safe and secure travelling services to customers from all over the world. People can enjoy voyage sur mesure en Chine through the services of this full-service travel agency. The specialized service offerings of Gladvoyager include customized tours for small groups, families and individuals, across China.



All information related to the facilities available for travel is made available to travellers via the website gladvoyager.com. Travelers from all across the globe can rely on the high quality services provided by this travel agency in order to experience a memorable and unimaginable China tour.



The voyage sur mesure en Chine includes hotel bookings, domestic flight ticket bookings, cruise bookings, and so on. China is rich in natural attractions, diverse culture and food; with the help of Gladvoyager, tourists can enjoy the magnificent feast of nature offered by this country.



One of the customers of Gladvoyager says, “I wanted to thank you for the great organization of our trip to the discovery of a small part of southern China; our guide was perfect, we did discover beautifully the region.”



The programs and services provided by Gladvoyager cover travel documentation, emergency service facility, anti-accident insurance, travel program advice, ticket bookings, hotel reservations and much more. Customers are guaranteed to get all the required support from this travel agency while planning a trip to China.



Travelers will get an opportunity to know more about Chinese lanterns, tea, Zodiac, religion and even pandas of China with the assistance of Gladvoyager. Cities like Lijiang, Pingyao, Dali, Chengdu and Suzhou can be explored with ease. New visitors can browse through the website gladvoyager.com to find out the Top 5 China Tours provided by this travel agency.



The website says, “We understand that travelling in China is a dream of most foreigners, and we hope that Gladvoyager will be an opportunity to help you realize this dream, and provide you with a trip to China experienced and unforgettable.”



Experienced and well-trained local guides assist travelers to ensure a comfortable and safe travel experience. The website recommends sites like Great Wall of China, Forbidden City, Summer Palace, Wangfujing and others. People who wish to plan a trip to these recommended places can also contact Gladvoyager for getting more details about tours.



To get more information on voyage sur mesure en Chine, visit http://www.gladvoyager.com/voyages-sur-mesure-chine.html



About Gladvoyager

Gladvoyager is one of the leading and recognized travel agencies in China specialized in providing high quality travel and tour services to people. This travel agency offers a number of tour packages to travelers at affordable as well as competitive rates.



Media Contact

Gladvoyager

Address: Rue Long Yin 18

Batiment Yuntong Voyage

Ville Guilin, Chine

Tel: +86-133-1763-2005

Fax: +86-773-5810-686

Email: chine@gladvoyager.com

URL: http://www.gladvoyager.com