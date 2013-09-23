Experienced Colorado Springs DUI Attorney Expanding to Teller County and Surrounding Area

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- James Newby of James Newby Law in Colorado Springs, the very experienced and dedicated DUI attorney currently located in Colorado Springs is now expanding his legal services to serve residents in Teller County, including Woodland Park, Cripple Creek and Divide, Colorado.



The move to expand the region served comes as a welcome relief for persons arrested for DUI or other criminal offenses, and who have no knowledge on how to handle the matter. In as much as drinking and driving is frowned upon, some people still feel the need to drive after taking a few drinks. Many times, they may get home safe, but if they happen to get stopped by the police and they fail a sobriety test, they will surely need a DUI attorney in Colorado Springs or Teller County to get them out of the jam.



You cannot foresee the chances of getting arrested for a Colorado Springs DUI, even though it is a common occurrence. Every time you get behind the wheel, having consumed alcohol, you should think about the consequences of what you are about to do. However, should you get arrested you will need a very good lawyer.



If you have ever been arrested for DUI in Teller County area, including the casinos located in and around Cripple Creek, never try to be your own attorney. James Newby Law has represented many accused of a DUI or any other criminal offense in Colorado Springs and the outcome has always been better than if the accused persons represented themselves. Sometimes, those accused of DUI all too easily accept their fate, and believe once the charge is recorded all hope is lost. James Newby Law is the lawyer they need at their side to fight for their rights, regardless of the circumstances. A great criminal defense attorney Colorado Springs at your side during times of need is a good thing indeed.



About James Newby

James Newby graduated from the University Of Nebraska College Of Law in 2008. He worked in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office immediately after, and left the Attorney’s Office in 2012 to become a public defender for the people of Colorado Springs. You can contact James by calling the number (719) 578-3322 for a free consultation.



James Newby Law

102 S. Tejon Street, Suite 1100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

(719) 578-3322

http://www.jamesnewbylaw.com

james@jamesnewbylaw.com