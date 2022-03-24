Experienced Florida Family Law Attorneys Develop and Negotiate Prenuptial Agreements

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- A prenuptial agreement is a detailed plan for the couple's assets and liabilities in the event of a divorce or other triggering event. The agreement can cover asset division, who is accountable for specific debts, who will maintain a piece of property, the creation of a trust for estate planning, and any other financial concerns that may arise. After the marriage is dissolved, a prenuptial agreement might also impose spousal support terms, as well.



It is vital, however, to understand that a prenuptial agreement cannot provide for child support or child custody arrangements, the latter of which must be determined by the Court to be in the best interests of the child. Additional provisions the parties seek to insert into a prenuptial agreement might also run afoul of public policy and thus not be enforceable, despite agreement.



prenuptial, antenuptial, and postnuptial agreements that clearly identify and safeguard the rights of spouses. marriage agreements that address issues like alimony, attorney's fees, support, property distribution, company ownership, and the treatment of retirement plans and other investments. a bespoke prenuptial, antenuptial, or postnuptial agreement can provide valuable protection in the event of a divorce or other event affecting your marriage.