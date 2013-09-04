Experienced Lawyer Offers Residents of California Free Legal Advice on All Personal Injury Matters

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- If you have suffered some kind of injury due to an accident that was not your fault you will have probably incurred medical expenses, loss of earnings, maybe even long-term physical or mental damage and it is right that you should be compensated accordingly. A good personal injury lawyer can advise you on how to claim compensation and ensure you get the amount you deserve.



One such personal injury lawyer is Raymond Sarraf; Raymond Sarraf is an experienced personal injury lawyer and has been a member of State Bar of California, since 1994. Raymond Sarraf has successful helped many clients with personal injury compensation claims and offers a free initial consultation.



On the website http://www.raymondsarraf.com they say, “The Law Office of Raymond Sarraf is an aggressive law firm, which concentrates on Personal Injury throughout California. Law Office of Raymond Sarraf handles a wide variety of cases including:



- Personal Injury

- Auto Accidents

- Motor Accidents

- Bicycle Accidents

- Pedestrian Accidents

- Slip and Falls

- Dog Bites”



The Law Office of Raymond Sarraf welcome all enquiries via phone, their contact number is (310) 277-4323. They claim their fee based on the settlement or judgment they achieve for you, they say, “If there is no recovery, there is no fee” this means they have an interest in ensuring that you win your case and that they obtain the maximum amount of compensation possible.