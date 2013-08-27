Experienced New Haven Moving Service Offers Reliable Moving, Storage

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Anyone who has ever moved or stored all of their possessions knows how important it is to choose reliable, experienced movers to ensure the safe keeping of their things. Now, those in the New Haven area can turn to The Experienced Movers, Inc., to provide stellar moving and storage services, whether they are moving within New Haven, across the state of Connecticut or out of state or just want safe, climate-controlled storage space.



The Experienced Movers , also known as TEMS, is a full-service moving company in Connecticut offering a breath of fresh air to the moving industry, continually building their reputation of honest business practices, straight forward talk and no hidden surprises. Those in need of experienced movers in the New Haven area should look no further than TEMS, the premier New Haven movers.



TEMS New Haven moving and storage services include residential moves, commercial moves, complete packing services and safe and secure climate controlled storage with 24-hour surveillance.



TEMS provides free moving estimates. To receive a free online estimate, fill out the form at yourmovingservice.com/packing.html and a representative from TEMS will respond by phone or email within one day or less.



Phone estimates are also available by calling (203) 936-8874.



"We found your crew to have such a great attitude from start to finish, especially during such a strenuous move," said one happy TEMS customer. "We were extremely happy with your services and would not hesitate to use you again. Thanks so much for making our move such a pleasant one!"



Other moving and storage reviews of TEMS are available at http://www.yourmovingservice.com/testimonials.html .



TEMS' main goal is to keep their customers satisfied with quality moving and storage services every step of the way so that their clients will refer TEMS to their friends and family. They don't want to move customers now — they want to move customers from now on.



About TEMS

TEMS started out as a residential CT moving company based in New Haven, Conn. and quickly expanded into the commercial sector. With years of experience behind them, their Connecticut moving company was born. They have serviced many families, students and couples alike and built a solid reputation as trusted movers in Connecticut.



Learn more at http://www.YourMovingService.com.



For Media Contact:

Timothy Miller

(203) 936-8874

info@yourmovingservice.com

http://www.yourmovingservice.com