Experienced Short Sale Agents in Bellevue WA Prevent Foreclosures

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- The short sale of a home occurs when a homeowner sells their house for an agreed upon amount to the lender for less than what they owe on their current mortgage. Short sales differ from foreclosure in that they do not affect a homeowner's credit rating as much as a foreclosure. Homeowners in Bellevue, Washington looking to short sale their home should only deal with short sale experts, like the short sale Bellevue experts at Keller Williams.



For buyers interested in purchasing a short sale property, Bellevue short sales have a section specifically for buyers. Prospective homebuyers can look through all the listings in and around Bellevue to find a short sale home price that fits within their budget.



The Bellevue short sale agents at Keller Williams have a 98% success rate on approvals from lenders all over the greater Bellevue area including Kirkland, Redmond, and Medina, Washington. Their short sale agents can also help homeowners get up to $35,000 in relocation money provided that they have a mortgage through WAMU (which is now owned by Chase). Homeowners who have their mortgage through Bank of America, Wells Fargo, or Citibank may qualify for $2,000 to $5,000 in relocation expenses.



Each Bellevue short sale specialist is a Certified Depressed Property Expert (CDPE) and Short Sales and Foreclosure (SFR) certified. This is incredibly important for any homeowner to know, as short selling is a very precise business requiring expert communication skills and a great ability to negotiate.



Keller Williams Bellevue short sale agents have a 98% success rate on their approvals from banks and other lenders and have been able to close out short sales in as little as four weeks. All short sales are guaranteed to be completed within 90 to 120 days. Keller Williams short sale Realtors have also trained in a webinar with the Vice President of Short Sales for Bank of America, and they also work closely with Bank of America for expedient decisions. They are dedicated to taking the stress of a short sale off the shoulders of homeowners and provide all of the necessary paperwork to initiate a short sale. The Keller Williams short sale agents also correspond and negotiate with banks and lenders on the homeowner's behalf until the short sale is approved.



These Washington state short sale experts also offer free, comprehensive financial counseling for any homeowner experiencing financial hardship who need to receive budgeting guidance and financial planning.



