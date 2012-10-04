Experienced Team at Croftons Injury Claims Aid Victims of Accidents at Work

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Those who have fallen victim to injuries as a result of an accident at work may be entitled to make a compensation claim. Looking to help those who have endured injuries, Croftons Injury Claims has a wealth of experience and is proud to offer friendly yet professional advice to those seeking compensation.



When in the work place, employers have the responsibility to ensure that the workplace is safe and secure, providing the correct materials and employing competent workers. Those who fail to meet the duty of care could be putting their employees in danger and if any of those employees were to endure injuries through no fault of their own, a compensation claims case could be opened.



Croftons Injury Claims has years of experience in the industry and thus can offer its clients a high level of support, integrity and professionalism to ensure that each case is dealt with efficiently. The team work hard to ensure that their clients are as comfortable as can be at what is sure to be a stressful time and also provide support to those who require advice.



The team works on a strict no win no fee basis which ensures that clients who win their case receive 100% of their compensation. The money received should compensate for any injuries involved but also contribute towards a loss of earnings and any medical fees that may have been paid.



Whether an employee has had a slip, trip or fall, strained muscles or even contracted an illness, Croftons Injury Claims will fight tooth and nail to ensure their clients receive the justice and compensation that they deserve.



Anyone wishing to speak to the expert team at Croftons Injury Claims can find more information online at CroftonsInjuryClaims.co.uk. Alternatively, call 0800 2800 094 to speak to a member of the team.