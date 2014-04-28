Experienced Textile Designer Josi Severson Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Launch Emerald City Collection

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Josi Severson is an experienced textile designer specializing in exclusive, hand-drawn designs. This project is intended to help him launch a new line of dresses that use only 100% certified organic interlock, printed in the US.



The collection of prints used for this dress is entitled Emerald City. It is Josi’s sixth collection printed with water based links on 100% certified organic interlock. Each fabric is named from inspirational themes from the Wizards of Oz: Courage, Magic, Goodness, Heritage, Ocean, and Possibility.



The strapless style of the Dress is same front and back, and can be pulled on and off- held up with an elastic top and waist. The Dress will be constructed using existing yardage that has been printed and is in inventory. It is one style that will incorporate each of the prints in the Emerald City Collection from Home Fashion Fabrics for six total dress designs.



The Emerald City Collection, like any other produced by Home Fashion Fabrics, is limited edition. The fabrics produced for this line are printed in limited quantities- the designs are reprinted in new collections using different colors and on different base cloths.



The funding goal of $4,800 will cover manufacturing of 200 dresses, fabric, sampling, shipping, and custom labeling; and the Kickstarter fees.



This project will only be funded if at least $4,800 is pledged by Sun, May 18 2014 10:29 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/RPA2zJ