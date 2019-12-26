Expert Aesthetics Offering Safe, Efficient and Affordable Weight Loss Procedures

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Expert Aesthetics has a legacy of pampering clients to wellness, aesthetics and improved self-esteem. With state-of-the art locations in Mumbai and Lucknow, Expert Aesthetics provides a complete range of weight loss, skin, anti-ageing, micro needle, laser hair removal and hair loss treatments. The treatments are safe, reliable, and result-oriented and are done in the supervision of experts. At the helm of affairs is Dr. Dipanjali Singh, a pioneer in aesthetic medicine and an authority in cosmetic, anti-ageing, hair loss and weight loss procedures. Dr. Dipanjali is also credited with introducing 'The Unique Seven-Step Approach to Weight Loss'.



The spokesperson at Expert Aesthetics recently stated, "Excessive weight not only impacts one's looks and confidence but is a health hazard as well. It's linked to diabetes, osteoarthritis, certain malignancies, sleep apnoea, along with kidney, liver and heart conditions. People often experiment with products and procedures to get rid of the excessive weight, but, usually, to no avail. Certain therapies are ineffective while most of them are unsafe. At Expert Aesthetics, we offer 'The Unique Seven-Step Approach to Weight Loss', a bouquet of safe and effective procedures rolled into one. It works well for both, men and women across age groups."



'The Unique Seven-Step Approach to Weight Loss' includes Ultrasonic Lipolysis, Deep Heat Therapy, Body Contouring, Radio Frequency, Vacuum Therapy, Electro-gym, Lipo Laser and Diet Counselling. Vacuum therapy is a non-invasive technique involving deep massage and negative pressure. The local heat effect caused by the therapy leads to mobilization and breaking down of excessive, accumulated body fats. Vacuum therapy decreases cellulite, provides better metabolism, consumes excessive fats, stimulates metabolism, and eliminates toxins. On the other hand, Deep Heat therapy is there to perk up muscle tone and strength, blood circulation, energy levels, and flush out toxins and ensure penetrating warmth.



The spokesperson further stated, "Electro-gym is a key part of our weight loss approach. Our modern Electro-gym machines capitalise on a special combination of frequencies to deliver some fine physiological outcomes, including better metabolism, circumferential inch loss, improved sleep, and muscle strengthening and endurance. The effects of Electro-gym rival that of a strenuous workout. We also leverage Ultrasonic Lipolysis to ensure smooth and quick weight loss. The Lipolysis is an inventive, non-surgical procedure that targets specific body parts like waist, inner thigh, abdomen, upper arms, knees, and ankles to bring down fat deposition."



Typically, the Lipolysis session lasts for one hour, is done once weekly, and repeated for at least 6 to 8 sessions. The experts at Expert Aesthetics also provide Diet Counselling to help the client achieve and maintain a lean and healthy body for a lifetime. The client's unique requirements are factored in and bespoke diet plans are provided for the best possible results. Expert Aesthetics maintains reasonable pricing across all treatments, and Weight loss treatment in Mumbai is no exception.



About Expert Aesthetics

Expert Aesthetics is a reliable and reputable beauty clinic chain with a remarkable presence in Mumbai and Lucknow. The clinic chain specialises in weight loss, skin, anti-ageing, micro needle, laser hair removal, and hair loss procedures. In the form of Dr. Dipanjali Singh, Expert Aesthetics has the best skin doctor in Mumbai. The clinic chain has Expert aesthetic, a high calibre web portal for appointment bookings and information access on procedures.



Contact information:



Expert Aesthetics

504, Sunshine, Opp Shastri Nagar,

Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), Mumbai- 400053

Phone: 9833901214

Email: info@expertaesthetic.com

Web: www.expertaesthetic.com