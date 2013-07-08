Expert Brand Performance Apparel Launches Updated Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Performance Apparel company Expert Brand has launched a newly updated website. The website can be viewed online at http://expertbrand.com. Expert Brand has a rich history of making products both domestically and internationally.



Expert Brand Performance apparel is known for being moisture wicking to keep wearers dry and comfortable. The apparel is also treated with BodyFreshe which inhibits the growth of odor causing bacteria. Expert Brand carries performance apparel for men, women and youth. There is apparel specialized for running, yoga or general workout gear. The company also has a wholesale site with a complete wholesale catalog.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



