Expert Business SQL Server Developer SQLXL.COM Announces Upcoming Social Campaigns Across Social Networks

Leading expert business SQL server developer SQLXL.COM has announced a series of upcoming social events across the various social networks. The upcoming social campaigns will provide an avenue for members of SQLXL's online community to interact, network and have fun while participating in various competitions and winning great prizes. Details of the events will be fully disclosed as time goes on. SQLXL.COM is a SQL server consultant providing relational database design (design and build of corporate databases and database-centered business applications) and SQL server performance tuning (SQL tuning) of existing client databases to improve scalability and performance.



The planned social events will take place across the various social networks and will provide an opportunity for SQLXL’s growing online community to interact, network and simply have fun while participating in online activities and winning great prizes.



“SQLXL.COM is always keen on providing businesses with services that improve and enhance the performance of corporate databases. In today’s business world, social approaches are vital because they harness the power of the internet to provide collaboration on a new and exciting level. Things get done faster, better and cheaper. The planned social campaigns we will be rolling out will help us stimulate our online following and provide them with opportunities to interact, network and simply have fun,” says SQLXL CEO Dean Hansen.



SQLXL.COM offers free consultations for businesses. For questions concerning any of our SQL database design, ddevelopment and tuning services, please call support on (613) 822-1997 or email support (at) sqlxl (dot) com



About SQLXL.COM

SQLXL.COM, a division of DTH Software Inc, has been cultivating its extensive knowledge in Microsoft® SQL Server since 1998. SQLXL.COM is a consultant for both private and public sector business in all matters concerning SQL server database design and construction. They are also the experts in the tuning of SQL databases to boost scalability and production. SQLXL.COM, a Certified Master on Experts Exchange, is a well respected contributor to the MSSQL zone of EXPERTS- EXCHANGE.COM.