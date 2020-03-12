Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic Offering Homoeopathy Treatments for Cancers

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is committed to deliver the best in care and cure through the best practices in homoeopathy. Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is a full-fledged clinic chain with a multi-city presence in Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai. Each location is spacious, well equipped and staffed by experienced, compassionate and caring doctors and support staff. The faculty pulls together to ensure patient outcomes for some complex chronic diseases that are untreatable with mainstream medicine. The treated conditions include, but not limited to, Aplastic anaemia, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Kidney Failure, Pancreatitis, Migraine and various Cancers.



The spokesperson at Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic stated, "Homoeopathy is an alternative medicine with an evolutionary history of over 200 years. Homoeopathy is a safe and effective way to treat common and complex conditions. It's premised on the 'like cures like' concept. Herein, small doses of natural substances are administered orally to the patient. These substances if delivered in larger quantities are responsible for the symptom of the condition. Four decades on, Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is carrying the rich tradition of homoeopathy forward. We follow the classical Homoeopathic approach for quick and safe symptom relief and recovery."



Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is a foundation of Dr. Devendra Singh, a homoeopathic physician with close to 40 years of experience. The Lucknow based physician specializes in Homoeopathy treatment for kidney failure in India and has cured thousands of patients over the years. Initially, Dr. Singh staged a 'One Man Show' but gradually built a vibrant and driven team that shares common passion and goals. Presently, the clinic chain is home to some of the world's top doctors that are trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes by cancer specialists. DR. Singh's vision also found expression in Expert Aesthetics, a skin clinic offering skin, hair loss, weight loss, and anti-ageing treatments in a soothing and relaxing ambience.



On cancer treatments, the spokesperson further stated, "Cancer is a set of dreaded conditions that might surface any time in the human life cycle. Though the real cause of cancer is yet to be established, it emanates from uncontrollable cell reproduction. The cells replicate at a frantic pace, leading to tumour formation that grows and spreads across the body via lymph nodes. While mainstream medicine is yet to find ways to cure malignancies, homoeopathy has the answers. With the best oncologist in Delhi, Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic has been helping Indian and foreign cancer patients recover or, at least, improve the quality of their lives."



Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic receives a deluge of cancer patients across all three locations. The clinic implements evidence-based homoeopathy intervention strategies for all cancers, including lung, stomach, kidney, uterus, throat, ovarian, liver, colon, pancreatic, gallbladder, blood, breast, thyroid and more. The doctors capitalise on the classic homoeopathy approach to reduce metastasis, reoccurrences, pain and side-effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. They also strive to improve the patient's general health condition, quality of life and life span.



About Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic

