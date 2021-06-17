Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic Offering the Best Care for Kidney Conditions in Delhi 

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- With locations in Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai, Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic has been setting benchmarks in patient care through the best practices in classic homoeopathy. Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic started small with a single location in Lucknow in 1979 and gradually evolved into a full-fledged, multi-speciality clinic chain with a multi-city presence. Presently, all locations receive a deluge of patients seeking expert homoeopathy care for cancers and multiple chronic issues like Aplastic anaemia, Pancreatitis, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Kidney Failure and Migraine. Only proven and evidence-based intervention strategies are used for quick and safe recovery.



Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic spokesperson stated, "On the last count, Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic has treated over 5, 00,000 patients among which 15,000 were cancer cases. The numbers underline our commitment to deliver care, comfort and cure for patients with little or no hope of recovery. We not only treat symptoms but ensure the patient achieves complete wellness and health and lead a fuller, longer life. We are a foundation of Dr Devendra Singh, the go-to person for patients wanting to find top homoeopathic doctor in India. The Lucknow based homoeopathic physician is miraculously treating patients with 'incurable' conditions."



With pandemic preventing in-person visits, Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic comes up with online treatment for the benefit of patients. The process is quick and simple, accomplishable in a few steps. It gets underway when the patient signs up for the treatment via phone/email and makes payments. He/she then receives an automated questionnaire, which needs to be filled carefully and submitted with diseased photos and videos, medical reports. The patient can even talk to the doctor over the phone/video conference if need be. Next, the doctor reviews the case and recommends medicines shipped to the patients through some of the leading carriers.



On kidney failure treatments in Delhi, the spokesperson further stated, "Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic, Delhi is a trustworthy homoeopathic practice led by Dr Dipika Singh, the top homoeopathic doctor in Delhi for kidney failure and a reputable cancer specialist. We have a dedicated, full-fledged Nephrology Department, providing holistic treatment for all common and severe kidney conditions in kids and adults. This includes kidney stones, kidney failure, Nephrotic syndrome and more. Our faculty has extensive experience and superior clinical skills to ensure speedy symptom relief and recovery. Moreover, we offer competitive pricing to make treatments available to all."



Homoeopathy is proven to treat kidney conditions, such as kidney stones, without surgery. The medicine is also effective in severe conditions, including Nephrotic syndrome and renal failure. A growing body of research shows that homoeopathy offers a better chance of recovery than allopathic medicine in the advanced stages of Chronic Kidney disease. More importantly, it is safe with no side effects like infections, pain, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, weight loss, mouth sores or loss of appetite. Also, homoeopathy is affordable when compared to other options.



Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is the world's leading homoeopathy clinic chain. A foundation of Dr Devendra Singh, the clinic chain operates in Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai, providing the highest level of care for various chronic conditions and cancers.



